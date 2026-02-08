green-day-slams-president-trump-and-ice-during-pre-super-bowl-performance

Continuing to make their opinions about President Trump loud and clear, the Green Day bandmates slammed the world leader and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during a pre-Super Bowl performance.

During the band’s performance at The FanDuel Party Powered by Spotify 2026 in San Francisco, lead singer Billy Joe Armstrong gave a warning to the ICE agents. He said that once their duties were over, Trump, as well as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and Vice President JD Vance were going to drop them “like a bad f–ing habit.”

He encouraged to the ICE agents to just quit.

Also addresseing the Epstein files and President Trump’s former friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, The Green Day bandmates changed the lyrics to their hit song “Holiday” from “the representative from California has the floor” to “the representative from Epstein Island has the floor.”

To Trump’s dismay, Green Day is set to perform at the 2026 Super Bowl Opening Ceremony. The peformance will kick off the big game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

President Trump Recently Criticized Super Bowl Performers Green Day and Bad Bunny

Although they weren’t the key reason for why he wouldn’t be attending this year’s Super Bowl, President Trump criticized both Green Day and Bad Bunny.

“I’m anti-them,” he recently said about the performers. “I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible.”

Trump also revealed why he wouldn’t be attending the big game this year. “It’s just too far away,” he said. “I would. I’ve [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me. I would go, if, you know, it was a little bit shorter.”

Trump’s supporters have long been upset about the NFL’s decision to have Bad Bunny headline this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. The Puerto Rican hitmaker is known for performing his songs in Spanish.

“I don’t know who he is,” Trump said after the news broke about Bad Bunny being picked for the halftime show. “I don’t know why they’re doing it, it’s crazy, and then they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment.”

He then said, “I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Along with Green Day, Bad Bunny has criticized both Trump and ICE.

“There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate,” he once said. “I’ve performed there many times. All of [the shows] have been successful. All of them have been magnificent. But there was the issue of — like, f—ing ICE could be outside [my concert].”

He then added, “And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”