President Trump Reveals Why He Won’t Be Attending Super Bowl LX

With Super Bowl LX just weeks away, President Trump announces he won’t attend this year’s big game while criticizing the halftime performers.

While speaking to the New York Post from the Oval Office, the world leader didn’t hold back his true thoughts about Bad Bunny and Green Day performing during Super Bowl LX.

“I’m anti-them,” President Trump stated about the Super Bowl LX performers.”I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible.”

However, Trump said the NFL’s halftime performers weren’t the reason he wouldn’t be attending this year’s Super Bowl. The big game is just simply “too far” for him.

“It’s just too far away,” he confirmed. “I would. I’ve [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me. I would go, if, you know, it was a little bit shorter.”

Trump’s halftime performance critique comes just days after Green Day was announced as a performer at Super Bowl LX. The punk rock group has been a key critic of Trump over the years, with the bandmates changing the lyrics to their song “American Idiot” to slam the world’s “MAGA” agenda.

Super Bowl LX will be held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 8.

President Trump and His Supporters Have Been Vocally Critical of Bad Bunny

Following the NFL’s decision to have Bad Bunny perform during Super Bowl LX halftime show, President Trump and his supporters made it clear they weren’t fans of the decision.

“I don’t know who he is,” Trump said about the Puerto Rican musician while appearing on Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Report following the news. “I don’t know why they’re doing it, it’s crazy, and then they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment.”

He then said, “I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny stated that he didn’t bring his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour to the U.S. because of the Trump Administration’s anti-immigration stance and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents’ approach to arresting undocumented immigrants.

“There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate,” Bad Bunny shared with i-D. “I’ve performed there many times. All of [the shows] have been successful. All of them have been magnificent. But there was the issue of — like, f—ing ICE could be outside [my concert].”

He then said, “And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”