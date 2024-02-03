Grammys 2024: How to Watch the Ceremony Live

Get ready for the 2024 Grammy Awards, where Trevor Noah takes the stage for the fourth time! It’s going down on Sunday, February 4th.

The 66th annual ceremony is brimming with opportunities for unforgettable moments. Taylor Swift, despite beau Travis Kelce not bothering to attend the ceremony, could surpass Stevie Wonder and Frank Sinatra in Album of the Year wins. Meanwhile, Billie Eilish might just etch her name in history as the third artist, and the only solo star, to snatch three Record of the Year awards.

During the broadcast, Joni Mitchell will make her debut performance at the 2024 Grammys. Other nominees expected to perform include Eilish, Billy Joel, SZA, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott, Olivia Rodrigo, and more.

Where to Watch the 2024 Grammys Live

The highly anticipated 66th Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, February 4th, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The glitz and glamour will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Tune in to CBS for the live broadcast of the Grammys. Music enthusiasts can catch the highly-anticipated show at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

In addition to being aired live on network TV, the 2024 Grammys will also be streamed on Paramount+. The broadcast will be available both live and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers with Showtime. For Paramount+ Essential subscribers, the show can be watched on demand the following day. Moreover, viewers can also tune in to the ceremony through various live TV streaming services such as Sling, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

Music fans who enjoy deep cuts can make the 2024 Grammys an all-day event. The Grammys’ premiere ceremony, which honors categories not included in the televised portion of the show, will once again be streamed online this year. The pre-show is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 4th, starting at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT, concurrent with the main event. The exclusive presentation will be streamed live on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and live.grammy.com.

The lineup for the 2024 Grammys boasts a deep bench of artists. Taking the stage will be music legends such as U2, Billy Joel, and the iconic Joni Mitchell, who will be gracing the Grammys for the very first time, despite having already won nine awards in the past. The show will also showcase performances from SZA, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott, Olivia Rodrigo, Burna Boy, and Billie Eilish. Country crooner Luke Combs is also set to perform “Fast Car” alongside Tracy Chapman, who wrote and originally recorded the song back in 1988.