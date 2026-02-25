grammy-winner-cancels-entire-tour-as-legal-problems-come-back-to-haunt-him

Grammy winner Charley Crockett recently announced he was forced to cancel his entire 2026 Canadian tour due to past legal woes.

In an Instagram post earlier this week, Crockett shared a letter from Canadian officials forbidding him from entering the country after he was denied entry at the border twice this past weekend.

The reason he has been denied Canadian entry is due to his felony convictions for marijuana possession in 2014.

“Everybody’s got a past. Mine’s still haunting me,” the Grammy winner explained. He then said he initially attempted to enter Canada through Vancouver, but he was promptly detained at the border. He then made the second attempt through Kelowna.

“I’ve been advised that it would jeopardize my freedom to try and enter again,” he pointed out.

The letter from the Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada states that if Crockett had been detained in Canada for the same charges he faced in the U.S., the offense would have been “punishable by a term of life imprisonment.”

Crockett’s Canadian tour was initially scheduled to kick off in Edmonton on Feb. 23, with stops in Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Windsor, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, and Niagara Falls.

“I apologize to everyone affected. I know I let y’all down,” Crockett wrote in his Instagram post. “Canada’s such a beautiful country full of some of the best fans in the world, and I’ve had the time of my life playing shows for y’all. I ain’t one to quit, and I aim to be back one of these days real soon.”

Crockett Previously Received a Suspended Sentence For His Drug Conviction

Two years after his convictions, Crockett received a suspended sentence. Along with being placed on probation, the musician was $10,000 fined.

According to Cardinal News, Crockett faced a potential 30-year prison sentence in Virginia for the conviction. However, he spent nearly a month at the New River Valley Regional Jail while awaiting bond.

Following his legal troubles, Crockett didn’t hold back from speaking out about the situation. In 2024, he released the song “Good at Losing,” which he mentions it.

“Lawmen they caught me in Virginia/ No need to tell you what I done,” he sings. “Make sure you get your act together/ Before you roll up 81.”