Grammy-Nominated Hip-Hop Star Found Dead in Apartment: Tay Keith Was 29

Brytavious Chambers, the Grammy-nominated producer known as Tay Keith, who worked with hip-hop artists like Drake and Eminem, has died.

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The 29-year-old was found dead in his Nashville apartment on June 18 during a welfare check, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

“No foul play is suspected in the death of Brytavious Chambers, 29, also known as Grammy nominated record producer Tay Keith,” the department shared on X. “He was found dead in his Martin St apt this afternoon by officers performing a welfare check. His death is unclassified pending autopsy results.”

Born in Memphis on September 20, 1996, Keith started making music as a teenager and posting it on YouTube, according to Rolling Stone. He rose to prominence in 2018, producing several hits for BlocBoy JB, including “Rover,” “Shoot,” and the Drake-assisted “Look Alive.”

Keith’s success continued that year with production credits on Drake’s “Nonstop,” Eminem’s “Not Alike,” and Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode.” His work on the latter track earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Song.

In 2019, Keith produced the bonus track “Before I Let Go” for Beyoncé’s Homecoming: The Live Album. He followed this by producing Lil Nas X‘s “Holiday” in 2020 and DJ Khaled’s “I Did It” in 2021, which featured Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, and DaBaby. In 2020, Keith also released his only album, Fxck the Cash Up, with the group Fast Cash Boyz.

Fans Pay Tribute to Tay Keith in His Final Social Media Post

On May 7, Keith shared his final Instagram post, which promoted Chris Brown’s new song, “Call Your Name,” featuring Sexyy Red and GloRilla.

The comments section is filled the words of shocked fans.

“Gave us all this greatness u had so much more to do,” one fan wrote. “Oliver Tree, Daveigh Chase, and now Tay Keith 😢🕊️ RIP. All these legends suddenly passing away is just unbelievable,” another fan added. “Can’t even believe you’re gone,” a third fan shared.

Tay Keith has passed away at the age of 29.



The Memphis producer was behind some of the biggest rap hits of the last decade.



Rest in peace 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/j9TaVDOFZs — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 18, 2026

“Rest easy, King,” another fan wrote.