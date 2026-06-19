Fred Alexander Has Died

Fred Alexander, the longtime drummer and manager of the legendary R&B and funk band Lakeside, has died, according to announcements from his bandmates and music outlets that followed his passing.

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SoulTracks reported June 15 that Alexander, a member of Lakeside for 49 years, had died. The publication described him as one of the key figures behind the group’s enduring success and noted his decades-long role within the band.

Lakeside co-founder Stephen Shockley confirmed the news in an emotional Facebook post. Shockley called Alexander “The little General” and praised him as “The Backbone to all of our Records [sic]” because of his distinctive drumming and leadership. He also reflected on nearly five decades of friendship and collaboration with his bandmate.

Neither SoulTracks nor Shockley disclosed a cause of death. The reports also did not provide Alexander’s age.

Fred Alexander Was The Drummer Of Lakeside

Alexander joined Lakeside in 1977 as the Dayton, Ohio-based group prepared for its commercial breakthrough. His arrival coincided with a period of major success that helped establish Lakeside as one of the most recognizable funk and R&B acts of the late 1970s and early 1980s.

As drummer, Alexander anchored the rhythm section on many of the band’s best-known recordings. He also contributed as a songwriter and played an important role in the group’s business operations. SoulTracks noted that he remained a member of Lakeside for nearly half a century, helping the band maintain its presence long after its chart peak.

Lakeside achieved its greatest commercial success with hits such as “It’s All the Way Live,” “Raid,” and the No. 1 R&B smash “Fantastic Voyage,” which became the group’s signature song and later found renewed popularity through sampling and reinterpretation by other artists.

Tributes quickly appeared on social media following news of Alexander’s death. Fellow musicians, fans, and music organizations remembered him as a talented drummer, respected colleague, and foundational member of the Lakeside family. Several posts highlighted his importance to the band’s identity and praised his contributions to funk music.