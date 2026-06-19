Famous Singer’s Nashville Bar Closes

Nashville Underground, the sprawling Lower Broadway entertainment venue co-owned by singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw and his brother Joey DeGraw, has closed permanently after eight years in operation, marking the end of a prominent celebrity-backed business in the heart of Music City.

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The closure took effect on May 31, according to reports from Nashville media outlets. The DeGraw brothers have exited their ownership partnership in the business, bringing an end to their involvement with one of Broadway’s largest entertainment destinations.

Located at 105 Broadway, Nashville Underground occupied a multi-level building that became known for its expansive rooftop spaces, live music offerings, dining options and nightlife attractions. The venue grew into a major destination on Nashville’s famed entertainment corridor after opening in 2018.

Gavin DeGraw, a multi-platinum recording artist known for hits including “I Don’t Want to Be” and “Chariot,” partnered with his brother to develop the concept after earlier success with hospitality ventures. The brothers expanded the property into a massive entertainment complex that eventually occupied much of the six-story building overlooking downtown Nashville.

Nashville Underground Was One Of The Largest Local Venues

During its operation, Nashville Underground marketed itself as one of the largest venues on Lower Broadway.

The establishment featured multiple bars, live music stages, rooftop gathering spaces, and dining areas designed to attract both tourists and local residents. Industry publications and hospitality groups frequently highlighted the venue as one of Nashville’s notable celebrity-owned establishments.

The closure comes as Nashville’s Lower Broadway district continues to evolve amid rapid growth, rising property values and increased competition among celebrity-backed bars, restaurants and entertainment venues. In recent years, numerous country music stars and other entertainers have launched branded venues along the corridor, transforming the area into one of the city’s most recognizable tourism destinations.

Business reports indicate that the DeGraw brothers purchased the property for approximately $30 million in 2023. The future of the building and any potential redevelopment plans remain unclear. Officials have not announced what business, if any, will occupy the space next.

Neither Gavin DeGraw nor Joey DeGraw publicly detailed the reasons behind their departure from the partnership. Reports confirmed only that the brothers had bowed out of ownership before the venue ceased operations.

The closure ends a significant chapter for a venue that helped shape Lower Broadway’s modern entertainment landscape and served thousands of visitors during its years in operation.