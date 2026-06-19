Famed Food Personality Allegedly Refused Ambulance Before Dying During Childbirth: New Details About Stacey Warnecke

A coronial inquest examining the death of Australian wellness and food influencer Stacey Warnecke has heard allegations that she initially refused emergency medical assistance while suffering a severe postpartum hemorrhage after giving birth at home.

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Warnecke, who was also known as Stacey Hatfield through her food and wellness content, died on Sept. 29, 2025. She passed after delivering her first child during what is known as a “freebirth.” This is a birth that takes place without a qualified medical professional present. Court proceedings have focused on the circumstances leading to her death and the actions of those present during the emergency.

According to testimony presented during the inquest, Warnecke experienced heavy bleeding after giving birth at her Seaford, Victoria, home.

Emily Lal, a self-described “birthkeeper” who attended the birth, told the court that she asked Warnecke multiple times whether she wanted an ambulance called. Lal testified that Warnecke only accepted emergency assistance on the third request.

Emily Lal Was Staunchly Opposed To Hospital Intervention

ABC News Australia reported that the court heard emergency care was delayed because Lal said she would only call an ambulance with Warnecke’s consent. The inquest heard that Warnecke strongly opposed medical intervention and had chosen a freebirth specifically to avoid hospital involvement.

Medical evidence presented during the proceedings indicated that Warnecke suffered a huge postpartum hemorrhage. Doctors later attempted extensive treatment after she arrived at the hospital, including emergency procedures and large-scale blood transfusions. Despite those efforts, she died several hours later.

The inquest has also examined the broader role of unregulated birth support workers and the growing freebirth movement. Lal testified that she did not view herself as a medical professional. She said her role centered on supporting a mother’s choices rather than directing medical decisions.

In recent days, the proceedings took another turn when new evidence reportedly emerged from a forensic examination of Warnecke’s mobile phone. Coroner Therese McCarthy adjourned portions of the hearing to allow investigators to review the material and determine whether additional evidence or testimony is necessary.