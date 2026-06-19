Reality TV Personality Died by Suicide: Latest Update on Francine Beppu’s Death

New details have emerged about the death of reality television personality Francine Beppu, several months after her family announced her passing at age 43.

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According to a report from the Honolulu Medical Examiner obtained by TMZ, Beppu died by suicide on February 17 at her home in Honolulu. The report determined that her death resulted from hanging and ruled the manner of death a suicide. Toxicology testing also found the presence of amphetamine and alcohol in her system at the time of her death.

Beppu’s family first publicly confirmed her death on February 23. At the time, a family spokesperson described the loss as devastating and thanked friends, colleagues, and supporters for their expressions of sympathy. The family also requested privacy as they grieved and made plans to honor her memory.

Francine Beppu Was Best Known For ‘The Real L Word’

Many people knew Beppu from her appearance on the second season of the Showtime reality series The Real L Word.

The program followed the personal and professional lives of LGBTQ+ women and served as a reality-based companion to the scripted drama The L Word. Beppu appeared alongside then-girlfriend Claire Moseley and shared aspects of her personal journey with viewers, including her experience coming out to her mother.

Beyond television, Beppu built a career in media and advocacy. She worked for several major entertainment and communications companies, including Viacom, where she helped launch Logo, a cable channel focused on LGBTQ+ audiences.

She later worked with NMG Network and served as chairperson of the Hawai’i LGBT Legacy Foundation, an organization dedicated to education, advocacy, and community support.

Friends, colleagues, and supporters have continued to remember Beppu for her contributions to LGBTQ+ visibility and representation. Her willingness to share personal experiences on television resonated with many viewers, and she remained active in advocacy work long after her reality television appearance ended.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.