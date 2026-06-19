‘The Odd Couple’ Actor David Sheiner Dead at 98, Cause of Death Revealed

David Sheiner, the veteran character actor best known for playing poker player Roy in the 1968 film “The Odd Couple,” has died. He was 98.

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Sheiner died June 5 of renal failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to his son, Andrew Sheiner, who told The Hollywood Reporter.

During a career that spanned more than three decades, Sheiner built a reputation as a versatile performer who appeared in dozens of television series and films. Audiences recognized him from his role in The Odd Couple, starring Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau, as well as from guest appearances across some of television’s most popular programs of the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s.

Born in New York City on Jan. 13, 1928, Sheiner trained as an actor and worked on Broadway before relocating to Hollywood. He amassed nearly 100 screen credits during a career that stretched from the early 1950s until his retirement in 1988.

David Sheiner Most Known For His ‘Odd Couple’ Role

Sheiner appeared in films including The Greatest Story Ever Told, They Call Me Mister Tibbs! and Blue Thunder. However, many fans remembered him most fondly as Roy, one of Oscar Madison’s poker-playing friends in The Odd Couple.

Television viewers also saw Sheiner in a wide range of guest roles. His credits included appearances on The Twilight Zone, Mission: Impossible, Columbo, Hawaii Five-O, The Fugitive, Bonanza, The Invaders, and The Man from U.N.C.L.E. He became known for his ability to portray a variety of characters, often changing his appearance and adopting different accents to suit a role.

An obituary published by the Los Angeles Times remembered Sheiner not only for his acting work but also for his devotion to family. The tribute described him as a proud father, grandfather, friend and neighbor whose greatest role was that of family man.

Sheiner’s death marks the loss of a familiar face from the golden age of television and film. While he rarely occupied center stage, his steady work and memorable supporting performances left a lasting impression on generations of viewers.