CBS’ ‘Matlock’ Rocked by Another Scandal

CBS’ hit legal drama Matlock has become embroiled in another controversy after a former staff writer filed a lawsuit alleging a hostile work environment that included racist and sexually explicit conduct in the show’s writers’ room.

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John H. Lowe III, who worked as an executive story editor on the series, filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court on June 17, per records obtained by TMZ. Lowe named CBS Television Studios, showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman, and executive producers Nicki Renna and Jeffrey Lieber as defendants. He alleges that senior members of the creative team fostered an environment marked by discriminatory and inappropriate behavior.

According to the complaint, Lowe joined the production in 2023 and later experienced repeated comments about his race, body, and personal life.

The lawsuit alleges that several remarks relied on racial stereotypes and that workplace conversations frequently crossed professional boundaries. Lowe also claims he faced retaliation after raising concerns about the alleged conduct.

The complaint further alleges that one producer made racially insensitive comments and that another engaged in inappropriate behavior outside the workplace. Lowe contends that the situation worsened in 2025 after he questioned whether the writers’ room would observe Juneteenth.

Allegedly, Snyder responded with a slur, saying, “C—teenth.”

He claims he was terminated less than two weeks after voicing concerns about workplace conduct. Lowe also observed other racial comments about other Black cast members.

Lowe seeks compensatory and punitive damages as well as attorneys’ fees. He alleges that the circumstances surrounding his dismissal caused emotional distress, financial harm, and damage to his professional reputation.

CBS has strongly denied the allegations. In a statement provided to multiple media outlets, the studio said it takes workplace complaints seriously and conducted a thorough investigation into Lowe’s claims. The company said investigators found no evidence supporting the allegations and vowed to defend the lawsuit vigorously.

As the dispute unfolds, the lawsuit threatens to cast a shadow over one of network television’s most prominent current dramas.