Grammy-Nominated Gospel Singer Almost Kicked Off Flight For Obnoxious Singing

Entitled much? Watch Bobbi Storm get nearly kicked off a flight for singing.

In the spotlight today is Bobbi Storm. You may or may not have heard of her, but just know that she’s been quite the topic of discussion as of late.

The reason?

An embarrassing video showcasing her pretentious argument with a Delta flight leader.

The disagreement escalated to the point that Storm was about to get kicked off the plane, all because she couldn’t follow instructions to just “be quiet.”

On Friday, the 36-year-old gospel singer posted a video on Instagram that showed her irritating exchange with a Delta airline employee. The man asked Storm to take her seat but she was clearly reluctant to do so.

She then announced, “I sing for the Lord. I’m doing what the Lord is telling me to do.”

The Delta flight leader, clearly frustrated, insisted she be quiet and take her seat. That’s when Storm pointed out that “the seatbelt sign is off.” She then went on to boast about her music climbing charts and how talented she was to pretty much everyone on the plane. When Storm finally took her seat, she continued to brag about how she “just found out” she is “up for two Grammys.”

“My very first time, you guys,” Storm said. A few mediocre claps and cheers from passengers followed.

To clarify, Storm is not personally nominated, but she is a member of the Maverick City Music group, which has received nominations for Best Gospel Album and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song this year.

The fed-up flight leader leaned in to face the obnoxious singer and asked, “Are you going to be quiet?”

“But they’re enjoying it,” Storm argued.

“I’m not enjoying it, so I’m asking you to please be quiet,” the flight leader retorted. “That’s a yes or no answer please.”

When Storm continued to protest, the attendant then said, “I’m your flight leader, I need you to follow my instruction. If you’re not able to follow my instructions, you will not be able to take this flight.”

“What do you guys think?” the “Lazy Love” singer asked the passengers around her. Not a single passenger uttered a word.

“If you are the person in charge of it all, that’s fine,” Storm finally said as the flight leader sardonically thanked her.

A spokesperson from Delta told PEOPLE: “Delta has been in contact with the customer. For the safety of our customers and crew, it’s always important to follow crew instructions.”

On Saturday, Storm claimed that Delta executives reached out her in a follow-up post to make things “right.”

“Case closed and again GOD GETS THE GLORY!!!!! 🥹🫶🏽🙌🏾 Thank you @delta executives for reaching out and making this right with me!!!” Storm captioned her post.

Storm later emphasized that she didn’t want or expect the Delta flight leader to lose his job. She claimed the she only “wants people to keep in mind how to treat each other.”

Since then, the video has sparked nationwide debate in the comments section.

“I’m sorry, but he was not wrong,” one person commented. “The plane is not your stage. It’s a time and place for everything.”

“Why is this giving second hand embarrassment?” asked another user.

What do you think? Do you think this was just another bad publicity stunt? Or, do you think Bobbi Storm just needed a little validation for her “big accomplishment?”