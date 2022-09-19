The Creative Way Grace Jones Is Moving Her Career Along

Grace Jones, the model, singer and actress, is probably best known for her stunning androgynous appearance. Although her gender-bending modeling career was at its height in the ’70s and ’80s, she continues to be a household name through her signature music and acting career. But soon, Jones will be coming to your home in a new way.

‘Grace’ Is Sure To Burn Bright

The icon is trying out a new endeavor that smells like a winner. In a collaboration with the fragrance house Boy Smells, Jones has created a genderless limited-edition candle. The celebrity recently spoke with Vogue, sharing how her new career move is inspired by her birthplace and current home, Jamaica.

The new candle, simply called “Grace,” takes you to the country after a large thunderstorm. With flora hints of freesia, waterlily and Turkish rose, the candle also has notes of spices that you may find in the kitchen, including black pepper. Describing how the candle reminds her of Jamaica, Jones shares how “maybe it hasn’t rained in a couple of days, and then a big shower just comes down, and everything mixes with that smell. It could be the food that’s being cooked around you, or it could be the flowers or the plants. And when it hits the Earth, it all kind of rises up into an amazing smell that you just go, ‘oh’.”

Jones was set on finding the perfect Jamaican rainstorm aroma for the candle. She tested various scents herself and went with the one that most reminds her of home. Reflecting on the dozen aroma tests she did to find the perfect scent, she shares how the candles were lit in rooms around her house. “I would go back into the rooms, put the candles out, wait a little while, and walk back into the room,” Jones remarks about the process. “The one that grabbed me is the one we went with.”

More Than A Spark Of Home

In collaborating with Boy Smells, the team was inspired by more than just Jones’ birthplace. The new candle also has hints of the model’s favorite fragrance. “Musk was really at the heart of all the vintage fragrances that she loved,” admits Matthew Herman, co-founder of Boy Smells.

The 74-year-old icon is sure to burn bright with her new candle. Although she’s already a household name, fans everywhere will be delighted to bring a piece of the fashionista’s home into their own.

