Gospel Singer Luther Scruggs Dead at 88

Luther Scruggs, a cherished figure in gospel music and a long-time member of the Northern Kentucky Brotherhood Singers, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 68.

His gospel group, The Brotherhood Singers, shared news of his death. “Luther Scruggs was not only an awesome singer but well loved in the community an abroad,” they wrote.

According to his obituary, Luther Scruggs passed away on February 7.

Born and raised in Covington, Scruggs found his passion for music early in life, performing in church choirs before joining The Brotherhood Singers, a respected local gospel ensemble that blended traditional spirituals with soulful harmonies.

Scruggs became particularly known in the region for his powerful renditions of hymns and gospel classics. He also earned admiration for his unique gospel‐infused arrangements of patriotic songs, notably a spirited version of the national anthem that The Brotherhood Singers performed at community events and regional sporting games.

His Community Sorrowfully Mourn Luther Scrugg’s Passing

Friends and fans paid tribute online, remembering Scruggs as a devoted performer and a generous community member who used his talent to uplift others. His niece, Ashley Ranada Scruggs, said she was at a “loss for words.”

“He had one of the biggest hearts ever he was always smiling and spreading love even when he wasn’t at his best,” she wrote.

“The best! Never in bad mood. Always smiling & happy,” added another.

“Adding another great voice to the heavenly gospel choir. God rest his soul,” echoed one more.

Throughout his life, Scruggs shared his faith and voice at church services, religious gatherings and charity events. His deep baritone blended smoothly with ensemble harmonies, contributing to the Brotherhood Singers’ reputation as a standout gospel group in the Ohio-Kentucky region.

His family hosted his memorial at the Our Savior Church in Covington on February 14. In the meantime, the Brotherhood Singers encouraged fans to keep Scruggs’s family in their thoughts and prayers and to celebrate his legacy by continuing to share the music he loved.