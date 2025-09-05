Gospel Singer Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Internationally beloved gospel singer Mercy Chinwo has announced the birth of her second child with her husband, Pastor Blessed.

On August 15, the Nigerian music artist shared maternity photos on Instagram to celebrate the newest addition to her family.

“The Lord has done it again! He has added to our joy… multiplied our laughter…and blessed us with the precious gift of a second baby,” the singer wrote alongside the candid snaps. “His name will be lifted in our lineage forever. Generations from us will walk in His light. Through us, many will be blessed, and the nations will call us blessed,” she added.

The gospel singer also praised her husband, celebrating him for his role as a proud father of two.

“Oh my love @officialblessed — an amazing father of TWO! The Lord has indeed been good to us,” Mercy wrote.

“This truly took me off balance. How can we thank God enough for what He has done? He’s a Good God indeed! The Blesseds are indeed blessed!!” one fan gushed in the comments section. “Congratulations to the blessed family,” a second fan added.

Meanwhile, plenty of Mercy’s fellow gospel singers chimed in, too.

“Congrats, girl,” Nigerian singer and songwriter Sinach wrote, adding a heart emoji. “Congratulations. Glory to God forever,” singer Preye Odede added. “Congratulations, you are so beautiful,” gospel singer Blessing Bunmi Akintunde wrote.

The Gospel Singer’s Big Baby News Preceeds a New Album Dropping This Month

To celebrate her new baby, the artist has also released a new single titled “Onyeoma.”

Mercy Chinwo recently announced her fourth studio album, In His Will, set to be released on September 12. The release of In His Will builds on her previous successful works, adding to a discography that has gained her a global audience. Known for her powerful vocals and inspiring lyrics, Mercy Chinwo is a prominent figure in African gospel music.