Gordon Ramsay Reveals Reason Behind 50 Pound Weight Loss

Professional chef Gordon Ramsay is known worldwide for his signature dishes and notorious no-nonsense attitude. But what’s lesser-known is that Ramsay has struggled to maintain a healthy body weight because of the high-stress job he dominates. But how did Gordon Ramsay change his body so quickly? Recently, the Hell’s Kitchen star revealed insider details about his body transformation.

Gordon Ramsay Receives A Rude Awakening

Although a few motivating factors inspired Gordon Ramsay’s dramatic weight loss, the fear of losing his wife, Tana, was one of the more prevalent reasons. “Tana was not impressed with the way I was,” Ramsay admitted in an interview with DailyMail. In fact, Ramsay is still surprised his wife stuck by his side when he was at his heaviest. “I look at the pictures and think, ‘How did Tana stay around?’” Ramsay even remarked that as the years went by, his wife “got better-looking and more gorgeous,” while he continued to put his health on the back burner.

The professional chef claims that after Tana told him he was getting fat, it served as a “big wake-up call” that inspired him to get in shape or risk losing her. Another reason Ramsay committed to getting fit was his fear of dying at a young age, as his father had. Ramsay’s father passed away from a heart attack at only 53, only a couple of years older than Ramsay himself. “I’ve got this reminder to get fit; it’s scary. I get the fear on a daily basis,” Ramsay said.

How Did Gordon Ramsay Get So Fit?

Ramsay endured an intense training regime conducted by former Army captain Will Usher to get his unreal transformation results. When he first started his weight loss journey, Ramsay’s goal was to compete in an Ironman competition, which includes a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride, and 13.1-mile run.

Given the intensity of the competition, Usher put Ramsay through a military-style workout routine. Ramsay reported his workouts involved long-distance swims, rowing, core strength work, and hours on the gym bike every week. Even when Ramsay had to travel for work, he didn’t let that prevent him from getting stronger and closer to his goals. The professional chef continued workouts with Usher over FaceTime and a new training app called Swift.

Over the past few years on his new workout schedule, Ramsay has lost around 56 pounds and feels much more confident in his body. Although Ramsay chose a highly intense fitness routine, Usher reminded others to go “at a speed that works for you” when getting healthy.