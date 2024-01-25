gordon-ramsay-reveals-his-hilarious-reaction-to-possible-7th-child-after-welcoming-baby-boy

Just a couple of months after welcoming his sixth child, Gordon Ramsay shares his thoughts about having more children.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Ramsay spoke about his son Oscar, 4, asking about having another younger sibling. “This morning, Oscar said, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice if [recently born] Jesse and I had a little sister?’” Ramsay recalled. “And I spat my Cheerios out. So yeah, I had to get up from the table and walk away.”

Along with Jesse and Oscar, Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana have four other children. They are Megan, twins Jack and Holly, and Matilda. The older children are in their early to mid-20s.

Despite his initial reaction to Oscar’s comment, Ramsay said more children aren’t out of the question. “I didn’t wait to see Tana’s reaction,” he went on to admit. I literally coughed my Cheerios all over the table. So yeah, listen, who knows, right?”

Gordon Ramsay’s Wife Previously Opened Up the ‘Nerve-Wracking’ Anticipation Birth of Jesse

Before the “nerve-wracking” anticipation of Jesse’s birthday, Gordon Ramsay’s wife Tana wrote about losing son Rocky in 2016. She shared a snapshot of the Ramsay family celebrating Megan’s 18th birthday.

“A happy picture taken of us celebrating Megan’s 18th, I was just under 20 weeks pregnant,” Tana explained. “Little did we know, a few days later I would be holding our little boy Rocky – born with a strong heartbeat, but too little survive.”

Gordon Ramsay’s wife also said the loss of Rocky seven years prior felt like yesterday. She shared a photo of the tattoo honoring Rocky. “We all miss you everyday,” she continued. “We love you, Rocky, forever in our hearts.”

While announcing the birth of Jesse, Tana wrote, “It’s been a nerve-wracking 9 months but we’ve made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle. Ramsay family definitely completed. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much.”

Ramsay spoke to PEOPLE about the birthday of Jesse. “We’re still super respectful and incredibly remorseful about losing Rocky,” he said. “And so that was a significant moment in the family’s lives. And so we tread with caution this time around and we were blessed.”

Gordon Ramsay then said that Jesse is bringing the family closer. “And then that level of responsibility again, is just even more exciting. I want to be six times better as a dad than I was twenty-five years ago to Megan.”

Ramsay added that Jesse is keeping him younger as well.