‘Goosebumps’ Author R.L. Stine Cancels Public Appearance

Goosebumps author R.L. Stine was forced to cancel his appearance at this year’s Texas Book Festival, which took place earlier this month.

Videos by Suggest

The legendary children’s horror books author did not release a statement about why he dropped out, but the festival shared in an Instagram post, “We are sorry to inform you that R.L. Stine can no longer participate in this year’s Texas Book Festival. He sends his regards and hopes to join us again at a future festival.”

Stine was previously set ot have a conversation with Dr. Rose Brock about his latest book, The Last Sleepover, which is the fifth book in the Goosebumps House of Shivers series.

Fans took to the comment section of the Texas Book Festival’s post to share their disappointment regarding Stine’s unexpected cancellation.

“Wowwww paid for the ticket specifically for this session,” one fan wrote. “Very disappointed.”

Another fan wrote, “Was driving to Austin from Dallas specifically for him. Hope everything’s okay though!!!”

R.L. Stine Recently Reflected on Goosebumps’ Success Throughout the Years

During a recent interview with Buzzfeed, R.L. Stine reflected on his Goosebumps success since the series’s first novel was published more than 30 years ago.

“My writing process really hasn’t changed much,” he explained. “Though it’s a lot harder to come up with story ideas! People might think it’s easier, but I’ve done every story a person can do, right? I used to try to think of good ideas — now I think of titles instead. I try to think of a really good title, and the title will lead me to the story.”

He further shared details about the latest Goosebumps book, The Last Sleepover.

“The newest Goosebumps is called The Last Sleepover. I thought, ‘Oh, that’s a good title. Why would it be the last one? Whose last sleepover would it be?’ the famed author said. “I guess that’s kind of backwards for most authors. Most authors get an idea, then they write a bit, and then they think of a title — but I always start with the title.”

Despite being in his 80s, Stine said he has never been busier with his writing career.

“I just finished writing a Goosebumps book for next year called What We Do at Night. Kind of an odd title,” he added. “I’ve been doing middle-grade novels for Blackstone Publishing, one a year. I have a new one out next year called Nightmare on Nightmare Street.”

R.L. Stine has written more than 300 books throughout his career. That number includes over 200 books in the Goosebumps series.