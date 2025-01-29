Google Maps Reveals If It Will Change the Name of the Gulf of Mexico

One week after President Donald Trump announced that the Gulf of Mexico was now the Gulf of America, Google revealed whether it would make the same changes to its Google Maps app.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Google explained its plans for the geographical name change.

“We’ve received a few questions about naming within Google Maps,” the company stated. “We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources.”

Google then stated that when the geographic name information is updated, Google Maps in the U.S. will quickly show the Gulf of America and Mount McKinley, which President Donald Trump changed from Denali.

“Also longstanding practice: When official names vary between countries,” Google continued. “Maps users see their official local name. Everyone in the rest of the world sees both names. That applies here, too.”

During his inauguration address on Jan. 20, President Donald Trump announced that his administration would rename the body of water and mountain.

“America will reclaim its rightful place as the greatest, most powerful, most respected nation on earth, inspiring the awe and admiration of the entire world,” he stated. “A short time from now, we are going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, and we will restore the name of a great president, William McKinley, to Mount McKinley, where it should be and where it belongs. “

He praised President William McKinley for making the U.S. “very rich through talent – he was a natural businessman.”

President Donald Trump Issues Executive Order to Make Gulf of America and Mount McKinley Official

President Trump kept his word and signed an executive order to make the Gulf of America and Mount McKinley official.

In a statement, the Department of Interior announced the implementation of name restorations that “honor the legacy of American greatness.” The efforts are “already underway.”

“As directed by the President, the Gulf of Mexico will now officially be known as the Gulf of America,” the statement further reads. “And North America’s highest peak will once again bear the name Mount McKinley. These changes reaffirm the Nation’s commitment to preserving the extraordinary heritage of the United States and ensuring that future generations of Americans celebrate the legacy of its heroes and historic assets.”

The U.S. Board of Geographic Names is now working to update the official federal nomenclature in the Geographic Names Information System.

“The Department of the Interior remains committed to upholding all aspects of President Trump’s executive order,” the statement then added. “Ensuring that the names we use reflect the values, sacrifices, and accomplishments that define our Nation.”