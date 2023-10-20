Goodbye ‘Good Morning America?’: The Reason Why ‘GMA’ Is Being Forced Out Of Times Square

The news program is expected to move to a different New York City location in 2025.

As reported by The U.S. Sun, the daytime Emmy-award-winning show is set to move to a new Walt Disney Company building in Hudson Square. Currently, Good Morning America resides in Times Square Studio.

ABC

GMA’s big move is a step in Disney’s initiative to condense all of its New York properties to a single headquarters. In 2018, Disney retained a 99-year lease at $650 million to develop a headquarters in Hudson Square. While GMA was initially set to stay in Times Square, the media conglomerate changed its mind.

According to Page Six, a source explained that GMA’s move wasn’t welcomed by producers and talent.

“The talent and producers are not happy about it [and] it leaves advantage to ‘Today,'” the source told the outlet.

Good Morning America’s Impressive Future Home

The new space reportedly spans 1.2 million square feet, with a height of 22 stories or 338 feet. On top of the multiple offices and production facilities, the facility also will have an eye-catching green facade.

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

A representative for GMA said in a statement, as reported by The U.S. Sun, “Good Morning America is defined by the strength of our team in front of and behind the camera, quality of our reporting, and the long, trusted relationship with our viewers.”

“Moving all ABC News teams to our new state-of-the-art building was a strategic decision that will allow for more collaboration and innovation,” the rep continued to explain.

GMA Host Michael Strahan’s Future On The Show

Former NFL player turned anchor Michael Strahan has delivered morning news to GMA viewers for the last six years. However, as he takes on more side jobs, rumors about the host’s longevity on the morning show are swirling.

In early October, Strahan missed a taping of GMA for a guest judge opportunity on Dancing With The Stars. But more recently, he was MIA from the morning show after a Sunday night football appearance on Fox.

In an earlier discussion with co-host George Stephanopolous about leaving GMA, Strahan explained, “No, George, I’m sticking right there next to you.”

While Strahan may not appear on every episode of the morning show, he won’t be leaving anytime soon.

All things considered, our fingers are crossed that we’ll see all of our cast favorites at the new GMA filming location.