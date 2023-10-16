‘Good Morning America’ Michael Strahan Is MIA From Morning Show After His Sunday’s Appearance On Fox NFL

Strahan is MIA from Good Morning America once again. This time, following his Sunday appearance on a rival network.

What does Michael Strahan not do? Apparently, the New York Giants alum can add appearing on Fox during Sunday night football to his ever-growing resume, too!

However, it seemed like Strahan, 51, may have had too much fun on Fox, as he was missing from GMA on Monday morning. As reported by The U.S. Sun, broadcast journalist Linsey Davis filled in during Strahan’s disappearance, along with regular co-hosts George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts.

Hosts of the morning show didn’t mention the former football star’s absence during the emotional Monday morning episode—but all signs point to Strahan’s late night as the reason he ditched hosting.

Amid Strahan’s absence, GMA co-hosts tearfully remembered actress Suzanne Somers, who passed away one day before her 77th birthday.

Strahan’s Future On GMA

GMA absences are becoming something of a trend for the former athlete. Most recently, Strahan missed the morning show for a guest judging opportunity on Dancing With The Stars.

During a quick appearance on GMA, Strahan explained his life-changing experience on DWTS. He revealed that he had an “incredible night” on the show, and added that the judges, host, and dancers, “couldn’t be more welcoming.”

The star had so much fun that he exclaimed, “I want to be a guest judge!”

Morning Show host George Stephanopoulos poked fun at Strahan, asking, “So are you gonna add another job to your portfolio now?”

Strahan replied, “No George, I’m sticking right there next to you. And George, I’ll add another job to my portfolio when you dance on national television.”

While the host may not appear on every episode of GMA while working on side projects, rest assured he won’t be leaving the show any time soon.