Goldie Hawn Proves She’s The Queen In Photo With ‘King’ Kurt Russell And Granddaughter At Birthday Party

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell really got into the spirit of their granddaughter’s recent birthday party. The couple went all out on their costumes for 4-year-old Rani Rose’s princess-themed birthday bash.

Hawn Goes All Out For Granddaughter’s Birthday Party

“Happy 4th birthday our precious Rani Rose,” Hawn captioned her post. The photo shows Hawn, Russell, and their granddaughter all decked out in princess and prince costumes. “You are the real queen!” she continued. “I’ll take Lady in waiting everyday as long as the prince is always beside me! WE LOVE YOU!!!”

Hawn’s followers loved the picture, commenting on the sweet shot of the grandparents and Rani Rose. Octavia Spencer wrote, “Little princess hanging with the King and Queen!!!” Sharon Stone commented, “Oh my gawd this is the BEST.”

RELATED: How Goldie Hawn Channeled Her Childhood Fear Into Her Charity For Children’s Mental Health

“Wow! ‘Grandparents of the Year’ award right there,” a fan wrote. Another commented, “True Hollywood royalty right there.” Hawn wasn’t the only one who shared photos from the special day. Rani Rose’s mom, Kate Hudson, also posted in honor of the 4-year-old’s birthday.

Hudson Writes ‘We Partied Hard Today…The Princess Way’

“Our dreamy girl is 4 years today!” the actress captioned a series of pictures of her daughter. “Happy Birthday to Rani Rose! Rani fills our hearts so full of love as she meets everyday with enthusiasm, beauty and humor. We partied hard today… the princess way.”

Rani is Hudson’s youngest child. She shares Ryder, 18, with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham, 11, with her ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. In addition to Hudson’s kids, Hawn is grandmother to son Oliver’s three kids, as well as her son Wyatt Russell’s newborn son.

Hawn And Hudson’s Close Relationship

Hudson and Hawn are very close, and the mother-daughter pair spoke about what they admire about the other in a 2020 People interview. “The quality I most admire about Kate as a mother is her ability to stay steady and mindful as she guides her children to the right road, the right way,” Hawn shared. “Even in discipline, she has a lot of patience.”

RELATED: Jennifer Garner’s Post For Her On-Screen Daughter’s Birthday Brings Back A Classic ’70s Hangout

Hudson was just as effusive, saying, “The thing I learned from [my] mom was kindness and being decisive; like, knowing what she needed or what she wanted.” Hawn and Hudson went all out for Rani Rose’s birthday party, showing just how alike they are when it comes to making their daughter and granddaughter happy.

More From Suggest