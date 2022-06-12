Goldie Hawn’s Grandson Reaches New Milestone, Mom Kate Hudson In Disbelief

Every parent gets shocked at how fast their kids grow up, and celebrities are no exception. Kate Hudson recently took to Instagram to express her shock that her son Ryder is finally old enough to vote.

Hudson Commemorates Her Son’s First Time Voting

“1st voting cycle with my adult son….whaaaa?!” Hudson captioned a selfie of the two of them. Both mother and son are prominently displaying their “I Voted” stickers. Hudson’s followers filled the comments with their own thoughts on having your kid grow up.

“omg insane,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “Congratulations. it’s an awesome feeling to vote with your kids.” Others wrote about how young Hudson seems, especially to have an adult son.

Related: Iris Apatow And Ryder Robinson Are Dating, But They Are Not The Only Kids Of Celebs Currently Together

“You look too young to have an adult son?” someone wrote. “You must have been 10 when you had him!” Another person commented, “Isn’t it a wonderful feeling voting with your ‘adult’ kiddo?”

Hudson’s Relationship History

Ryder, who is 18 years old, is Hudson’s son with Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson. The two got married in 2000 but divorced in 2006. Robinson’s divorce filings cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Robinson and Hudson are still on good terms, and the former couple reunited to celebrate another major milestone in their son’s life: his high school graduation. “Today was a big day for our family,” Hudson captioned a photo of herself and Robinson with their arms around Ryder. “A day you talk about when your kids are little and say things like ‘hey, one day it will be 2022 and you’ll graduate from high school!’ As if that day is so far it is barely reachable. And then here we are!”

After her marriage to Robinson, Hudson got engaged to Muse frontman Matt Bellamy in April of 2011. They welcomed their son, Bingham, later that year, but ultimately ended their relationship in 2014.

Hudson is currently engaged to Danny Fujikawa, a musician, actor, and co-owner of a record company. The two have known each other since Hudson was 23; his step-sisters are two of Hudson’s best friends. In 2018, the couple welcomed a daughter, Rani Rose. They announced their engagement in September of last year.

From graduating high school to voting for the first time, Hudson is marking all kinds of grown-up occasions with her eldest son, and her fans who are also parents can relate to the feeling.

More From Suggest