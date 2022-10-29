Goldie Hawn Has A Clever Use For Wine Bottles In Her Wellness Routine

Goldie Hawn is back on Instagram with more “Mind Up” tips for followers looking to improve their mental health. The actress just shared her typical workout routine and gave a pretty creative solution for people who don’t have dumbbells at home.

Exercise Is A Key Part Of Mental Health

“Keep your mind up for exercise,” Hawn captioned her post. Her Mind Up posts promote her mental health organization of the same name. The actress frequently talks about the importance of taking little breaks throughout the day to do things that will improve your mental health.

RELATED: Menopause Even Brought Oprah Winfrey Down, Here’s How She Built Herself Back Up

One of those things? Physical activity. “Research shows that people who exercise regularly have better mental health and emotional wellbeing,” Hawn wrote in her caption. “Physical exercise can help boost our mood, concentration, and also help us achieve a positive outlook on life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goldie Hawn (@goldiehawn)

“The great news is that exercise doesn’t have to be strenuous or take a long time to make us feel good,” she continued. “Studies show low or moderate intensity exercise is enough to make a difference in our mood, behavior and thinking patterns.”

Hawn went on to explain how the levels of brain chemicals like serotonin, stress hormones, and endorphins can change after just a few minutes of activity. Exercise can also help battle insomnia and boost self-esteem.

Goldie Hawn’s Brilliant Replacement For Dumbbells

“We all know the physical benefits of exercise but it can also profoundly impact our mental health in an amazing way,” Hawn concluded. In her video, the actress demonstrated a few quick workouts that people could do throughout the day.

Hawn jumps on a small trampoline, telling the camera that the exercise is great for the lymphatic system and heart. She adds that, if you don’t have a trampoline at home, you can jump up and down in place.

She then moves to the kitchen, where she starts lifting wine bottles like dumbbells, saying that it’s just the same as using weights. Hawn also adds that you can use large water bottles as well. The actress takes her viewers through a few more exercises, from taking a walk around her neighborhood to doing yoga to being sure to “thank yourself for taking time for you today.”

Hawn’s followers loved the video. One commented, “I’ve loved Goldie my whole life and this kind of stuff is why! Repurposing wine. Brilliant!” Another wrote, “Thank you for this. You have just motivated me to do this today!!” It looks like Hawn’s Mind Up exercise video is already inspiring others to get moving!

More From Suggest