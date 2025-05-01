‘Golden Bachelor’ Star Gerry Turner Reveals New Relationship One Year After Divorcing Theresa Nist

A little more than a year after his short-lived marriage to Theresa Nist came to an end, Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner revealed he has a new lady in his life.

While speaking to People about his new relationship, Turner shared that he and his girlfriend, fellow Indiana native Lana, started dating in March. Both have been married twice.

Although things are going well between them, the former reality TV star admitted he doesn’t know if they are “necessarily” looking to get married. However, he said marriage is “not off the table.”

“But I do think we’ve both come to the comfortable agreement that we both want a long-term, committed, permanent relationship,” Turner explained. “And I think we’re both feeling like we’re there, that we’re in that now. It’s kind of two different things, but they are closely related.”

The Golden Bachelor alum pointed out that he and Lana have taken other serious steps in their relationships. He introduced Lana to his children “probably two or three weekends” into dating.

“With my youngest daughter and her husband, Angie and Rob, we went to dinner and had a really nice time,” Turner shared. “And then a week later, there was a volleyball tournament where my granddaughter Charlie was playing, and Lana got to meet my other daughter and son-in-law, Jenny and John.”

He also said, “And then it was probably one week after that I was in the Indianapolis area and went to dinner with her daughter Rachel and her son-in-law, Noah, her youngest daughter Jordan.”

Turner further shared that he feels Lana is “easily related” to his family.

Gerry Turner Admitted to Being ‘A Little Nervous’ To Meet Lana’s Parents

While continuing to open up about his new relationship, Gerry Turner said he was “a little nervous” to meet Lana’s parents.

“I was a little nervous,” he said. “But her parents were so accommodating, and I could see so much of Lana in her mom – a lot of energy, a very attentive hostess. And she was just so, so sweet. We went out and had an enjoyable dinner. It was good right off the bat.”

Along with meeting family members, Gerry said he and Lana have done “fantasy house shopping” and have been traveling nearly every weekend. They are planning to take a trip to London and Paris this summer.

“We’ve been together every weekend,” Turner added. “She’s retired, so she’s not tied down. On a moment’s notice, she could come here or if I go there. There’s no encumbrance with work, so there’s just an awful lot of pluses that are helping us along.”

Turner’s first wife, Toni, died suddenly in 2017 while battling a bacterial infection. He went on Golden Bachelor in 2023 and met his second wife, Theresa. The couple married in a televised wedding. The guest list included some of the most well-knowns in Bachelor Nation.

However, three months after tying the knot, the couple announced on Good Morning America that they were divorcing. Turner has since been battling cancer.