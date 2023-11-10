Going The Distance: Travis Kelce Flying To Argentina To See Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Yet another display of affection between the pop music icon and NFL player.

Travis Kelce is making plans to fly all the way to Argentina just to see his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Instagram

The media has been covering the relationship between the two ever since they went public in September. The “Cruel Summer” singer was spotted at a handful of games, further fueling the rumors surrounding their suspected romance that hadn’t been confirmed at the time.

Currently, Swift is on the international segment of her Eras Tour, that has brought in more than $4 billion dollars, an estimate from Peter Cohan, a professor at Babson College.

A source told Page Six that the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end will be traveling to see the pop star but will make sure to come back just in time for his NFL obligations.

“He has to be back on Sunday for practice on Monday,” the insider explained.

The Chiefs won’t hit the field again until November 20th. But when they do, the two-time Super Bowl champion is set to face off against his big brother, Jason Kelce, and the Philadelphia Eagles.

On their podcast, New Heights, Jason hinted that Travis was getting ready to make the special trip to see the “Bad Blood” singer.

In a recent episode, Jason quizzed his younger brother about his preference for his next country to play against, throwing out Argentina and Brazil as suggestions. Interestingly, these also happened to be the initial two destinations on Swift’s international segment of her Eras Tour.

New Heights Podcast

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end later mentioned that he may “say ‘f–k it’ and just go somewhere nice” during his break from the NFL.

“My skin’s getting real pale. I gotta go somewhere sunny,” Travis added. “Somewhere south … Closer to the equator.”

Judging by this, it seems as though Travis may have plans to visit the 12 time Grammy winner on more than one Eras tour stop overseas.

Doug Peters / PA Archive Dustin Bradford / Icon Sportswire

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source told them last month that “Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future.”

They added, “Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her.”

However, a recent story reports that Swift’s close friend, supermodel Gigi Hadid, is one of the many skeptical critics that has expressed doubts about the state of their rather “fast moving” relationship.

“She feels like Taylor is doing too much, too soon,” an insider said about the 28-year-old fashion model.

Swift touched down in Argentina on Wednesday to gear up for her weekend performances, that end on Sunday.

Sources say the “Shake it Off” singer was spotted getting off the private jet using an umbrella to hide mask her identity. Eager fans or “Swifties” cheered as the singer-songwriter got into a vehicle.

Swift’s epic Eras Tour is set to hit up hotspots like Melbourne, Singapore, Paris, and more, wrapping up the global spectacle in Vancouver on December 8, 2024.

It’s heartwarming to see that even though Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are equally busy with their careers, they still find time for each other.

Let’s hope the “Traylor” love story lasts a lifetime!