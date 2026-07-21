Celebrity and Her Boyfriend Found Dead on Roadside After Being Shot: What We Know About Ulissias Marcelli’s Death

Brazilian online celebrity Ulissias Marcelli and her boyfriend were reportedly discovered shot dead on a remote roadside in Brazil.

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According to Brazilian outlet G1, the bodies of Marcelli, 30, and her boyfriend, Vinícius Souza de Carvalho, 28, were found by a farm worker on a road in Porto Seguro, Bahia, on July 17.

According to Civil Police, the pair may have been held captive before being shot dead.

Marcelli was a goth-style content creator with over 20,000 Instagram followers and was also known for her elaborate fire-performance routines on stage.

She was shot dead just days before she was set to host the Rock Gaya Festival.

The Rock Gaya Festival, a music and arts event held in Bahia, Brazil, confirmed Marcelli’s passing. She had been scheduled to host the festival on July 25, just days after her death. The festival took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news: “On Thursday, we joyfully shared the news that Ulissias would be joining the Rock Gaya Festival as one of our presenters. Today, with deep sadness, we bid farewell to her.”

“We are still trying to find words for a moment like this,” the festival added. “It’s hard to believe that someone who was about to share such a special moment with us has left us so soon.”

Marcelli is survived by her 13-year-old son, according to G1.

Authorities are also investigating whether the killings may be linked to drug trafficking debts or narcotics sales by a criminal organization operating in the area, according to the outlet.

Fans React to Ulissias Marcelli’s Shocking Death

On her pinned Instagram post, fans flooded the comments section with emotional tributes for the beloved content creator.

“Shocked by the news. May she be in a good place,” one top comment read. “Shocked by the news of her death. My god and her poor son…” a second grieving fan wrote. “May you rest in peace,” a third fan offered.

“I hope you’re somewhere comfortable 😓,” yet another fan wrote.