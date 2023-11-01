‘GMA’s TJ Holmes Shares Rare Photo Of Daughter Sabine, 10, For Halloween

Former Good Morning America host TJ Holmes recently shared a glimpse of his little-seen family life on Instagram.

Holes recently took to Instagram to share a carousel post of his daughter Sabine dressed as the character Wednesday Addams for Halloween.

In the photo, Sabine, 10-years-old, stood in the middle of a New York City street in an all-black ensemble. Her costume included a long zip-up hoodie, a black and white striped shirt with matching socks, and black boots.

She leveled up her outfit by including a black choker and sporting a bucket hat with a spooky severed hand on top. The severed hand, named “Thing” in The Addams Family, is meant to be Wednesday’s companion.

In another photo, TJ shared a picture of Sabine walking with a group of children, also dressed for Halloween festivities.

Holmes captioned the post, “#WednesdayHolmes #BabySabine #HappyHalloween”

TJ Holmes Gives Followers A Look Into His Controversial Relationship

Before Holmes posted a picture of Sabine on Instagram, he posted a rare image of his partner, Amy Robach. In the image, silhouettes of Holmes and Robach can be seen on the brick street.

In the snap, the couple can be “seen” training for the New York Marathon. While the image of Robach is low-key, Holme’s post marks the social media launch of their relationship since their highly publicized affair in November 2022.

More recently, Holmes uploaded sweet snaps with Robach at a Razorbacks game in Fayetteville, Arkansas. In one photo, the couple got touchy as they watched the football game from the sidelines.

Another image in the post showed the former GMA anchor standing behind Robach and holding her waist.

Marathon training and football game appearances are only one part of the couple’s fresh start together. The controversial duo is set to release a podcast together, as announced on Wednesday, November 1.

The podcast, Amy & T.J., is set to release on December 5.