‘GMA’ Host Michael Strahan Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos With Daughter Isabella, Fans Speak Out

In an emotional segment on Thursday’s edition of Good Morning America, Michael Strahan and his daughter, Isabella, revealed that she has been battling a brain tumor diagnosis since October.

The 19-year-old was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a malignant tumor that grows in the cerebellum, the part of the brain at the base of the skull. She’s since undergone surgery to remove the golf ball-sized tumor and will soon begin chemotherapy.

The Strahan family’s heartbreaking news was met with an outpouring of love and support from fans across the country. Michael Strahan took to X, formerly Twitter, in response, penning a heartfelt note to his daughter along with a message of gratitude for their fans.

“Today my daughter Isabella Strahan joined Robin Roberts and myself for an interview about the journey she has been going through on GMA,” he wrote. “I love you Isabella and I’m always by your side. To all sending love, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts!!”

Fans Shower Michael Strahan, Isabella With Well Wishes

Fans immediately took to the comments to shower Michael Strahan and his family with well wishes.

“Lots of prayers and hugs. Stay strong, sweetie. We are with you every step of the way,” one user wrote. “Nothing can stop you, Isabella Strahan! Stay strong and fight the fight- you got this!” another said.

“Such a wonderful interview. Thank you Ms. Strahan for sharing…. your strength, courage, and girl power. Think of this as a bad sunburn… it’s painful and uncomfortable but each day is a day towards healing and a better self. Xo. Oh, and F* cancer,” penned a third.

“Thoughts, prayers, and the best vibes to you and your family. This hurt my heart to read. God Speed. You got this, Isabella!!!” said another.

Many praised Michael Strahan for his commitment to his daughter’s privacy. Though he stepped away from his GMA role to spend more time with Isabella during her treatment, he stated it was for “personal family matters,” keeping the details quiet until she was ready to speak out.

“This man guarded his daughter’s privacy FIERCELY until she was ready to go public,” one fan said admiringly. “Good daddy. I hope all the people loudly speculating about why he had pulled away from public life are reflecting on why they needed to pry and lie.”