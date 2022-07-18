‘GMA’ Anchors Robin Roberts, Amy Robach Help Announce Pregnancy For Favorite ABC Correspondent

ABC News correspondent Maggie Rulli got a little help from Good Morning America stars Robin Roberts and Amy Robach to announce some good news — she’s pregnant! This is Rulli’s first child.

Rulli Shares Baby News While Reporting Live From Disneyland Paris

Rulli delivered the news while on assignment, reporting live from Disneyland Paris’ new Marvel Avengers Campus. GMA anchor George Stephanopoulos asked the journalist about her “good news.”

“I figured what better place to share happy news than from the happiest place on earth?” Rulli replied. “I am thrilled to let you all know that my husband and I are expecting our first child.” The news got some cheers from Roberts and Robach, with Roberts saying, “Congratulations! We’re so happy for you!”

Fan Reactions: ‘Fantastic News!’

Rulli posts lots of photos while on her reporting assignments, and the journalist uploaded some pictures from her time at Disneyland Paris. “Getting some superhero training from Iron Man and another MARVELous special guest tomorrow on @goodmorningamerica,” Rulli captioned some shots of her with Iron Man.

Fans of Rulli filled the comment section of her post with well-wishes for her and her husband. “Congratulations to you and your husband! Awesome news!!” one person wrote. Another commented, “Congratulations to you and your husband! Fantastic news!”

Rulli’s Reporting History

Rulli, a foreign correspondent for the network, is expecting the baby with her husband Morgan Blake. The pair married in 2017, after being engaged for over six years. Blake serves as the head of payments at Etsy. He was previously the head of Corporate Development at the e-commerce website. The couple live in London, where Rulli covers European news events, like the queen’s Platinum Jubilee and Wimbledon.

Before moving overseas to join the London Bureau in 2019, Rulli was based in Washington, D.C, where she covered the 2016 presidential debate, as well as former President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The reporter has also covered notable events like the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, the Parkland school shooting, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. Good Morning America’s family of journalists is celebrating Rulli’s big news, and fans of the reporter are thrilled for her and her husband!

