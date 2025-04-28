Glen Powell’s Next Movie Revealed Amidst Sydney Sweeney Relationship Speculation

Glen Powell’s latest project is making headlines—just as fans are busy playing matchmaker, speculating about sparks flying with newly single Sydney Sweeney.

Powell and comedy mastermind Judd Apatow are saddling up for a new comedy adventure set in the world of country music. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Universal Pictures is speeding ahead with an original, untitled project starring Powell and directed by Apatow. The duo is writing the script together, spinning a tale about a country western star whose career has hit rock bottom.

With blonde ladies like Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, and Kelsea Ballerini continuing to dominate the Country Music landscape, could there be a role in Powell’s project for Sweeney? Certainly seems like a possibility.

Meanwhile, the project is shaping up to be a Country music comedy classic with Judd Apatow behind the camera. Apatow is working on a two-part HBO Documentary Films project about Mel Brooks, which he is producing and co-directing with Michael Bonfiglio. As a director, Apatow’s past films include Netflix’s 2022 release The Bubble and comedy hallmarks like The King of Staten Island, Knocked Up, and The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

Glen Powell’s Career Took Off in 2024

Of course, Powell’s career continues to soar, marked by a string of recent achievements. Last year, he headlined the blockbuster Twisters. He also took on dual roles as producer and co-writer for Richard Linklater’s Netflix film Hit Man.

He recently completed work on the revenge thriller Huntington for A24 and Studio Canal, and he stars in Edgar Wright’s highly anticipated remake of The Running Man, set to hit theaters this fall. Powell also takes center stage in the upcoming Hulu series Chad Powers. Meanwhile, the sci-fi film The Natural Order is set to feature Powell in the lead role, with Barry Jenkins reportedly in discussions to direct.

Powell and Sweeny were last seen earlier this month, keeping things spicy at Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex in Dallas. The Anyone But You co-stars weren’t just there for the tacos—they showed up for Powell’s sister Leslie’s wedding rehearsal. Leslie also worked on the set of Anyone But You, crafting the soundtrack for the rom-com trailer.