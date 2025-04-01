Sydney Sweeney Reunites With ‘Anyone But You’ Co-Star Glen Powell After Calling Off Engagement

Following her split from her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, Sydney Sweeney reunited with her Anyone But You co-star, Glen Powell.

According to People, the duo appeared at the Dallas restaurant Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex over the weekend for the wedding rehearsal for Powell’s sister, Leslie, who also worked on the set of Anyone But You. She wrote the music for the rom-com’s trailer.

Leslie also shared a photo of her and Sydney together at the wedding. The actress was wearing a light blue dress.

Sources close to the situation revealed that Sweeney RSVP’d months ago and is “very good friends with the Powell family.” She also has been “very close” with Leslie “for a long time.”

Along with Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, others at the wedding included John Stamos and Jack McBrayer.

Sweeney recently called off her engagement with Davino. The former couple was together since 2018 and got engaged in 2022. Davino was also a producer for Anyone But You.

An insider stated the breakup was “rocky” for a long time. “She’s exactly where she wants to be,” the source explained. “Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She’s all about working right now and very excited about all her projects.”

“What did make her overwhelmed, though, was her relationship and her wedding,” the source continued. “She didn’t feel right about it. [She is] in the middle of this magical career that she could only dream of a few years ago. This is what she wants to focus on right now.”

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Have Repeatedly Clarified They Are Just Good Friends in the Past

While promoting Anyone But You in late 2023, Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell repeatedly clarified they are just friends and nothing more.

“I mean, we sold a rom-com,” Sweeney said. “We were just filming a fun, amazing movie.”

“Sydney has been… an Internet sensation for a while,” Powell pointed out. “This is my first leap into that. Any time you’re near Sydney, I realize you get the full force of her fame. But look, the best part about it is we truly love each other, and we respect each other.”

He then added, “We had the greatest time making this thing.”







