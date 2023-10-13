Gisele Bündchen Poses Topless In Only A Pair Of Jeans For New Frame Campaign

The model stuns wearing flared jeans and nothing else in this vintage photo shoot

43-year-old Gisele Bündchen goes topless in a sexy new ad campaign.

The supermodel is now the glamorous face of Frame denim, sizzling in a hot new ad campaign that showcases the brand’s Winter 2023 collection.

David Sims/ FRAME

Photographed by David Sims, Bündchen confidently bared it all, sporting bell-bottom pants in one striking shot. In another, she flawlessly embraced the “pantsless” trend, draping herself solely in an oversized denim jacket. In another photo, Bündchen donned a black leather vest, paired with sharp tailored pants and platform shoes. She also showcased her style in a cropped blazer paired with low-rise jeans.

David Sims/ FRAME

Erik Torstensson, co-founder of FRAME, noted in a Thursday, October 12, press release that both Bündchen and the new line commemorate a “new era” for the clothing company.

“This is just not a new decade for Frame, it is a new era. Fall is a true representation of the creative vision we had for the brand when we started, and for me there can be no greater living icon in our campaign than Gisele,” Torstensson beamed. “She is an entrepreneur, a mother and an environmentally-focused individual, who embodies wellness and thoughtfulness with an incredible work ethic and effortless style.”

He added, “It’s an honor to work with her and a dream come true for the brand.”

David Sims/ FRAME

Starting this Thursday, the fresh capsule collection will hit Frame stores worldwide and grace the shelves of esteemed retailers such as Net-A-Porter, Matches Fashion, MyTheresa, Neiman Marcus, and more.

Long story short, Bündchen’s fashion gig revival is off to a flying start after her divorce from former NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

Bündchen put her work on pause in 2015 to focus on her growing family with her then-husband. After their 13-year marriage ended in divorce in October 2022, Bündchen made a triumphant return to her career.

In May, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that the Brazil native is “excited for her future” despite being “sad” about her split from Brady, 46.

As Bündchen embraces the next chapter of her life post-split, she and the retired football player remain in contact. Together, they co-parent their 12-year-old son, Benjamin, and 9-year-old daughter, Vivian.

“Gisele and Tom still communicate for the kids and have a good coparenting relationship,” the insider said.

When the split was first announced, Bündchen and Brady stated, “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”

It’s good to see the supermodel back in her element!