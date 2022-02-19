Gisele Bundchen Actually Looks Younger Now Than She Did In First Red Carpet

Gisele Bündchen might be a household name now, but her modeling career was only just beginning to take off when the German-Brazilian model walked her first red carpet. Strangely enough, Bündchen seems to look younger in more recent photos than she did back in 2000 when she first rose to worldwide prominence. Now that her husband Tom Brady has announced his retirement from football, we imagine we’ll be seeing even more of her.

Gisele Bundchen arrives for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York. – The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2019 theme is Camp: Notes on Fashion” inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on Camp”. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Brady had previously discussed the effect his long career in the NFL had on his marriage during a 2020 interview with Howard Stern. At one point, Bündchen had become so dissatisfied with the amount of time Brady spent with his team during the offseason that she wrote him a letter explaining why she was so unhappy with their marriage.

Brady explained, “A couple of years ago … she didn’t feel like I was doing my part for the family.” Bündchen would take care of the home and their kids during the season, but when the offseason rolled around, Brady would once again busy himself with his other business ventures and additional football training.

He continued, “And she is sitting there going, ‘Well, when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?’ That was a big part of our marriage that I had to like check myself because she’s like, ‘I have goals and dreams too, so you better start taking care of things at the house.’”

He added, “I gotta take care of things with my family because the family situation wasn’t great. She wasn’t satisfied with our marriage, so I needed to make a change there.” Retiring from the sport he loves so much is definitely a major change, which makes us wonder what Bündchen will do now that her kids are older and her husband will have way more time to help out.

Back in 2000, however, Bündchen was a fresh-faced 20-year-old who had taken the world by storm in the three short years since she’d made her modeling debut in Brazil. She had yet to meet her quarterback husband and was instead dating someone else at the top of their game: actor Leonardo DiCaprio. The two would go their separate ways in 2005, and a year later Bündchen began dating Brady. They married in 2009 and have two children together, in addition to a son Brady shares with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan.

Part of Bündchen’s reason for breaking up with DiCaprio was because the two were simply prioritizing different things. In her 2019 book “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life,” Bündchen wrote that after suffering from debilitating panic attacks and depression, she turned to yoga, meditation, and clean living to help stabilize herself. She also began to cut down on work, stopped smoking, and cut back her sugar, alcohol, and caffeine intake. When it became apparent that DiCaprio wasn’t going along with her on the journey, she let him go.

Gisele Bundchen at the 2000 VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City, October 20, 2000. (Photo: Nick Elgar/ImageDirect)

Perhaps her new, healthier take on life is the reason there’s such a huge difference between photos of her before and after 2005. Whatever the case, whatever Bündchen’s doing now is clearly working for her.

