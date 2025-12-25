Girl With Inoperable Brain Cancer Gets Heartwarming Christmas Surprise

A girl with inoperable brain cancer is getting a heartwarming Christmas surprise. Her local community rallied together to throw her own Christmas parade.

Videos by Suggest

Residents in Leominster, Ma. gathered together for Hadley Boucher. They threw a Haddie’s “Holly Jolly” Christmas Parade. Earlier this year, doctors diagnosed Boucher with an inoperable tumor on her brainstem.

The parade started at the high school and ended at the family’s home.

“I’m just blown away,” Hadley’s mother, Alyssa Boucher, told local outlet WFXT. “There’s no words that can explain this. With everything our family is going through, I think seeing her smile and everything light up is what we need to cherish these moments and memories.”

The family has been going through a difficult time this Christmas with her brain cancer. They launched a GoFundMe to raise money for treatment. So far, they’ve raised more than $240,000.

Christmas Parade

“She’s bright, sweet, and absolutely beautiful — a little girl whose light shines in everything she does,” the organizer wrote. “She’s a fierce competitor on the field and a true cuddle bug at home.”

She also “treasures every moment spent with her two big sisters, and she shares a deep bond with her cousins, aunts, uncles, and grandparents, who all love her dearly.”

The girl’s father said that he was overwhelmed by the display.

“It’s really overwhelming,” he told WFXT. “Overwhelming that there’s just no words, but it’s what life’s about.”

Despite being inoperable, the girl is still pursuing treatment for the cancer. She recently had an MRI to show where things currently stand. They are going to “move forward with another, shorter round of radiation, set to begin after Christmas.”

“The support over the last seven months has meant more than words can say. Right now, our only focus is Hadley. Focusing on loving her, fighting for her and holding our family close,” they added.

Despite the difficult times, the community managed to make the Christmas time special for the family.

“Thank you,” read another social media post, “for helping make this Christmas so magical for Haddie and her sisters.”