‘High School Musical’ Star Announces Big Baby News

A High School Musical star is singing a different tune—a lullaby for her second baby with her basketball player husband.

Videos by Suggest

Indeed, Vanessa Hudgens is a mom… again. The 36-year-old just welcomed baby number two with husband Cole Tucker. She shared the happy news on Instagram Saturday, posting a candid photo of herself in a hospital bed holding Tucker’s hand.

“Well…. I did it. Had another baby!!!” The Bad Boys: Ride or Die star wrote. “What a wild ride labor is. Big shout-out to all the moms. It’s truly incredible what our bodies can do.”

Of course, a slew of celebrity friends flooded the comments to congratulate the High School Musical icon on successfully producing baby number two.

“Congratulations, Beauty! That’s so exciting,” singer and actress Christina Milian wrote. “Congratulations, gorgeous mama bear. Well done. It’s truly a miracle,” Lovecraft Country star Jurnee Smollett chimed in. Zoey Deutch and Mario Lopez also added congrats to the new mom of two.

Vanessa Hudgens and Her Husband Announced Their Second Baby’s Upcoming Arrival Back in July

The actress and the 29-year-old retired professional baseball player announced her pregnancy on Instagram on July 12, nearly a year after welcoming their first child.

Hudgens shared the big news with a trio of photos featuring herself and Tucker beaming with pride, all while showing off her growing baby bump. In the snaps, the couple playfully points to her belly.

“Round two!!!!” Hudgens wrote alongside the pics.

The couple, who married in Mexico in December 2023 after making their relationship public on Instagram in February 2021, welcomed their first child last year. They have chosen to keep the baby’s name and gender private.

With her kids still little tots, Hudgens already has a game plan: raising the next generation of High School Musical superfans. After all, shaping future Wildcats has been a guiding star for her career moves.

“I’ll show my kids all my work,” she explained to E! News in 2024. “That’s why I chose things along the way in my career. I wanted to make sure that when I did have kids, there would be something for them to watch at every age.”