Power Outage Delays Popular Group’s Christmas Concert

A series of power outages in multiple states delayed a popular music group’s highly anticipated Christmas concert.

Last month, the famed a cappella group Pentatonix revealed that its Christmas in the City tour stop at The Monument in Rapid City, South Dakota, experienced technical issues after a power outage impacted the area.

“The show is loaded in, and Pentatonix is excited and prepared for a concert to happen tonight, however,” the group stated. “We are still patiently waiting for power to return fully to our building so that the show can go on.”

In response to the power outage, the music group’s Christmas concert was pushed back, with the doors opening at 7:30 p.m.

Despite the delay, Pentatonix was still able to perform an amazing concert. The Monument took to Instagram to praise the group.

“[Pentatonix] was stunning and completely captivated the entire arena,” the venue declared. “Thank you for bringing Christmas to The Monument early.”

Pentatonix is continuing its Christmas in the City tour, with stops in Hershey, Pennsylvania; Knoxville, Tennessee; Orlando, Florida; and Houston, Texas. The final show will take place on Dec. 22 in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Power Outage Caused Issues in Western South Dakota, Northeast Wyoming, and Montana

According to KOTA TV, the power outage occurred on Nov. 13, affecting multiple areas of western South Dakota, Northeast Wyoming, and parts of Montana.

Officials in Rapid City, where the music group’s Christmas concert took place, revealed that Black Hills Energy crews were working on restoring power in some areas amid the outage. The blackout even caused the Pennington County Courthouse to evacuate due to electrical issues.

Law enforcement was also working with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Department to help guide traffic at numerous busy intersections. Rapid City encouraged residents to stay where they were unless they needed to travel.