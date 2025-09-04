fashion-designing-icon-giorgio-armani-dies-at-91

Fashion designing icon Giorgio Armani passed away on Sept. 4 after battling an undisclosed illness. He was 91 years old.

In a statement to Us Weekly, Armani’s representative stated, “With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani. II Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones.”

The representative further shared, “Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating his life to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects.”

According to AP News, Armani passed away at his home just a couple of months after he missed Milan Fashion Week for the first time.

“Giorgio Armani always made independence – of thought and action – his hallmark,” the statement then continued. “The company is, now, and always, a reflection of this spirit. His family and employees will carry the Group forward in respect and continuity of these values.”

His family and employees also issued a statement. “In this company, we have always felt like part of a family. Today, with deep emotion, we feel the void left by the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision, passion, and dedication. But it is precisely in his spirit that we, the employees and the family members who have always worked alongside Mr. Armani, commit to protecting what we built and to carrying his company forward in his memory, with respect, responsibility, and love.”

Giorgio Armani Went Into Fashion in the Mid-1970s

Born in the northern Italian town of Placenza to Ugo in July 1934, Giorgio Armani originally went into the medical field, enrolling in the department of medicine at the University of Milan. However, after attending for three years, Armani dropped out of medical school in 1953 and enlisted in the army.

After being assigned to a Military Hospital in Verona, Armani decided to pursue a different career path. He became a window dresser and sales clerk at La Rinascente, a department store in Milan, in 1957. This led him to go into office designing for years before presenting his first collection of men’s ready-to-wear clothing line in 1975.

His brand has become a staple in the fashion industry, with many celebrities stepping out wearing his designs.

Armarni is survived by his sister, nieces, and nephew. He did not have any children.