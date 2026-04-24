Ginny Weasley Actress From ‘Harry Potter’ Announces Pregnancy

Bonnie Wright, best known for portraying Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter film series, has announced that she is pregnant with her second child.

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The 35-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram earlier this month, posting images that showed her baby bump alongside her young son. In the caption, she wrote, “Two babies on my lap,” adding that their “second little earthling” is expected to arrive in the autumn.

Wright is expecting the child with her husband, Andrew Lococo. The couple began their relationship in 2020 and married in March 2022. They welcomed their first child, a son named Elio Ocean Wright Lococo, in September 2023.

The announcement quickly drew attention from fans and former co-stars. Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in the same franchise, publicly congratulated Wright in the comments, reflecting continued ties among the cast years after the films concluded.

Another Weasley Enters The Scene

Wright has remained active in creative and environmental projects since her time in the Harry Potter series. She frequently shares updates about her family life and nature-focused lifestyle, offering followers a glimpse into her experiences as a parent.

In previous interviews, Wright has spoken about her approach to motherhood, including her intention to introduce her children to the Harry Potter books before showing them the films. She has described parenting as a joyful and evolving experience, particularly as her first child grows more active and expressive.

The pregnancy announcement has generated widespread excitement among fans of the franchise, many of whom have followed Wright’s journey from child actor to parent. Social media responses have highlighted both nostalgia for her role as Ginny Weasley and enthusiasm for her expanding family.

“Congratulations! Another Weasley,” one wrote.

Wright has not shared additional details about the pregnancy beyond the expected timeframe, but her announcement signals a new chapter in her personal life as she prepares to welcome another child.

Her update adds to the broader trend of former Harry Potter cast members entering new stages of adulthood, with many balancing careers, creative pursuits, and family life years after the series first brought them global recognition.