gina-carano-sues-disney-for-discrimination-in-elon-musk-funded-suit

Nearly three years after Disney fired her from The Mandalorian, Gina Carano is going head-to-head with the House of Mouse in a new Elon Musk-funded lawsuit.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carano is suing both Disney and Lucasfilm for the firing. The actress claims she was let go from the Star Wars series for voicing right-wing opinions on social media. She also seeks a court order that would force Lucasfilm to recast her.

How does Elon Musk fit into this? The X owner previously promised to pay legal fees to the platform’s users who have been discriminated against due to their social media activities.

Joe Benarroch, X’s head of business operation, issued a statement about Gina Carano’s lawsuit. “As a sign of X Corp’s commitment to free speech, we’re proud to provide financial support for Gina Carano’s lawsuit,” he said. “Empowering her to seek vindication of her free speech rights on X and the ability to work without bullying, harassment, or discrimination.”

In 2021, Lucasfilm announced Gina Carano’s departure from The Mandalorian after she made a post on X implying that being a Republican is like being Jewish during the Holocaust. She previously posted other posts about her ring-wing stance that were considered “hot-button” issues.

Among the incidents, Carano mocked government mandates to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also falsely suggested voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election.

Gina Carano’s lawsuit also claims that Disney and Lucasfilm harassed and defamed her for refusing to “conform” to their viewpoints on issues. These include Black Lives Matter, preferred pronouns, and disproven election interference claims.

Gina Carano claimed that Disney and LucasFilm turned a blind eye to her male co-stars who also made offensive posts. She used Pedro Pascal’s 2017 post comparing former president Donald Trump to Hitler as an example.

Carano then disclosed that Disney required her to meet with a representative of the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Discrimination. Disney also demanded that she make a public apology for her comments.

“Defendants went so far as to try and convince Carano’s publicist to force Carano to issue a statement,” the lawsuit reads. “Admitting to mocking or insulting an entire group of people, which Carano had never done.”

After refusing Disney’s request, She was told to meet with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. She was also required to meet with 45 employees who identify as LGBTQ. She declared and was terminated not long after. Not only was she removed from The Mandalorian, she was let go from Rangers of the New Republic.

Gina Carano’s lawsuit claims for wrongful discharge and sex discrimination. Along with the court order for Lucasfilm to recast her, she also wants at least $75,000, plus punitive damages.

“Some of us have been unjustly singled out, harassed, persecuted, and had our livelihoods stripped away,” Carano said. “Because we dared to encourage conversation, asked questions, and refused to go along with the mob.”

Carano also spoke out about X funding her lawsuit. “I am honored that my case has been chosen to be supported by the company that has been one of the last glimmers of hope for free speech in the world.”