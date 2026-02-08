‘Gilmore Girls’ Favorite Lands New TV Show

Milo Ventimiglia is returning to television screens in a major new project.

The actor best known for his roles in This Is Us and Gilmore Girls has signed on to star in American Blue, a police drama pilot for HBO Max, the streamer confirmed earlier this year.

Ventimiglia has built a diverse television career over nearly three decades. He first rose to prominence as Jess Mariano on Gilmore Girls and later gained widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Jack Pearson on NBC’s This Is Us, a role that earned him multiple award nominations. American Blue marks his latest high-profile lead role and reunites him with longform drama storytelling.

Ventimiglia will play Brian “Milk” Milkovich, a native of Joliet, Illinois, who returns home to help stabilize a struggling police force while also seeking personal redemption. How strikingly original.

The character’s journey anchors the show’s narrative, which blends procedural elements with deeper character development.

The pilot for American Blue comes from writer and executive producer Jeremy Carver, known for his work on series such as Supernatural, and will be directed by filmmaker David Ayer, whose credits include gritty dramas like End of Watch and Suicide Squad. Ventimiglia also serves as a co-executive producer, alongside Brian Udovich and Neil Reynolds.

We’ve Got Another “Gritty And Authentic Police Drama” On The Way

HBO Max has positioned American Blue as part of its push for robust, character-driven television. Sarah Aubrey (ironically the network’s Head of Original Programming), said the series aims to provide viewers with a “gritty and authentic police drama” that reflects modern challenges faced by law enforcement, while grounding the story in relatable, human stakes.

“We can’t wait for Jeremy Carver’s vision for American Blue to come to life with Milo Ventimiglia in the lead role and David Ayer directing our pilot,” she said.

Industry observers note that HBO Max appears to be embracing a model that supports shows with extended episode orders and deeper seasonal arcs, a strategy the platform hopes will foster strong viewer engagement and long-term audience loyalty.

HBO Max have not released any production details nor a release date just yet for American Blue.