gigi-hadid-and-bradley-cooper-go-on-double-date-with-her-dad

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have made another recent public appearance together, this time with Gigi’s dad.

Videos by Suggest

According to pics obtained by People, Hadid and Cooper were spotted on Saturday night leaving Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. The high-profile couple seemed to be enjoying a double date with the model’s dad, Mohamed Hadid, and his girlfriend, Keni Silva.

The night began at the store opening of Guest in Residence, where Gigi was photographed with her dad and his girlfriend. Guest in Residence is Gigi’s luxury cashmere knitwear brand that was first launched in New York in 2022.

Gigi looked fashionable, as always, in a brown and red striped sweater over a collared white shirt. The model paired that with a short black skirt and matching loafers. Bradley coordinated with Gigi, also wearing a striped shirt underneath a black coat. The actor kept it casual, pairing his polo with navy blue jeans.

The couple first sparked dating rumors back in October 2023. At the time, they were spotted dining at Via Carota in New York City.

“They are having fun. It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles,” a source told People at the time. “It’s cute … and there is an attraction.”

Since then the couple has kept their relationship quiet for the most part. However, they were seen during another public outing in November. The two were spotted while taking a walk together in the NoHo neighborhood of NYC.

Not only that, but the pair made a third appearance just a few days earlier. That time, they attended the Broadway musical Chicago. Alyssa Milano, who performed in the play that night, posted a photo of herself with Gigi and Bradley backstage.