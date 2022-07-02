Giada De Laurentiis Paired Caramelized Onion With This Surprising Summer Fruit To Make One Refreshing Salad

Salads are a great summer side or meal, but it’s easy to get into a salad rut. Good thing ‌Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis has us covered with a salad recipe that’s anything but boring. But first, she reveals the savory ingredient that elevates any dish, including one of her favorite dishes—a refreshing summer salad. ‌

Typically known for her pasta dishes and posting decadent recipes like her spinach dip grilled cheese on social media, De Laurentiis’ spin‌ ‌on‌ ‌this summer‌ ‌salad‌ ‌recipe‌ ‌has‌ ‌us‌ ‌drooling.

On her Instagram, The Giadzy, De Laurentiis writes, “It’s a well-known fact that caramelized onions make everything better, and salad is no exception.”

And when it comes to pairing salad and onions, De Laurentiis loves to throw another surprising ingredient into the mix. A unique combination of grapefruit and caramelized onion takes De Laurentiis’ California-style greens to the next level. ‌

A balance of tart lemon and tangy orange notes from the grapefruit complements the sweetness and savory flavors of the caramelized onions beautifully.

“The deeply flavorful onions + tart ruby red grapefruit makes a delicious contrast of flavors in this beautiful salad,” De Laurentiis adds.

Adding a red wine vinegar dressing to this citrusy salad adds an even ‌bolder, vibrant flavor that’s perfect for summer nights.

Caramelized Onion And Grapefruit Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

Caramelized Onions

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 onions, sliced thin thinly sliced

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Red Wine Vinaigrette

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon honey

1/4 cup olive oil

kosher salt and black pepper, to taste

Caramelized Onion And Grapefruit Salad

2 pink grapefruits

1 head romaine lettuce, thinly sliced or torn into 1-inch pieces

1 large fennel bulb, trimmed and thinly sliced

1 small cucumber, peeled, seeded, and thinly sliced

3 scallions, finely sliced

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves, chopped

Instructions:

For the caramelized onions: In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the onions, balsamic vinegar, salt, and pepper. ‌Stir occasionally until‌ ‌the‌ ‌onions‌ ‌are‌ ‌soft, dark, ‌golden‌ ‌brown,‌ ‌about‌ ‌30‌ ‌minutes. ‌Remove from the heat and let cool for‌ ‌about‌ ‌10 minutes. Meanwhile, make the red wine vinaigrette in a small bowl. ‌Using a whisk, combine the red wine vinegar with the‌ ‌lemon‌ ‌juice‌ ‌and‌ ‌honey. ‌Gently whisk in the olive oil. ‌Season with salt and pepper‌ ‌to‌ ‌taste. Set aside. Peel and section the grapefruit. Add the grapefruit segments to a salad bowl. Next, add the lettuce, fennel, cucumber, scallions, and thyme. Pour the red wine vinaigrette over the salad and toss until coated. On top, arrange the caramelized onions. Enjoy.

Suitable as an appetizer or an entree, this luxurious salad studded with pink grapefruit makes a great side dish for ‌lighter‌ ‌fare. ‌‌‌With its refreshing, sweet, and tart flavors, this dish goes‌ ‌well‌ ‌with‌ ‌‌chicken,‌‌ ‌‌shrimp,‌‌ ‌‌or‌‌ ‌‌salmon.

