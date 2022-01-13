German Man Claims To Be Prince Philip’s Love Child, Prince Charles Makes Rare Statement About Harry, And More Royal News

The British royal family has been busy in recent weeks. Meghan Markle reportedly received her settlement from her Mail On Sunday lawsuit, and the amount may come as a surprise to some.

Meanwhile, her father-in-law, Prince Charles made a rare statement about his younger son Prince Harry amid rumors of ongoing tensions between father and son.

Finally this week, we came across claims from a German man who says his biological father is actually the late Prince Philip, which would make him Prince Charles’ older brother if the alleged “love child’s” assertions are to be believed.

There’s never a dull moment when it comes to our favorite royal family, and this week’s no different.

German Man Claims He’s Prince Philip’s Illicit Love Child

(Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

A man from Germany claims that while stationed in the country during World War II, Prince Philip had an affair with his mother, resulting in his birth. The man, who wrote a biography about his life where he laid out his claims, insists that he contacted Buckingham Palace as soon as he was made aware of his alleged parentage, but says they refused his request for a DNA test despite his apparent resemblance to Prince Charles.

Learn more about his claims, as well as his allegations that Prince Philip fathered him while courting Queen Elizabeth, by clicking here.

(Luke MacGregor/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Harry and his father Prince Charles have endured a decidedly chilly relationship over the past few years. Though rumor says tensions between the two have worsened since Harry claimed he’d warned his father about a high-profile donor to Charles’ charitable foundations, a donor who eventually led to an investigation into Charles’ The Prince’s Foundation.

Despite that alleged bad blood, however, Charles made glowing comments about his youngest child, which can be read in full here.

How Much Money Meghan Markle Received From Her ‘Mail On Sunday’ Lawsuit

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle’s lawsuit against the Mail On Sunday after the publisher released a private letter the Duchess of Sussex wrote her father following her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. The case has taken a few twists and turns in recent months. After originally winning the case, the MOS appealed using text messages and emails Markle sent her then-communications secretary, but the appeal was once again decided in Markle’s favor.

Learn how much Markle stands to make as a result of her court victory by clicking here.