georgia-environmental-official-collapses-and-dies-after-testifying-about-biolab-fire

A Georgia environmental official has died after he suddenly collapsed near the state Capitol on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

The official, identified as Rockdale County Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor Kenny Johnson, had just testified during a public meeting about the toxic chemical plant fire that occurred outside Atlanta on Sept. 29.

Shortly after his testimony, the 62-year-old Georgia environmental official collapsed. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he passed away.

Atlanta’s new station 11 Alive further reported that death is being investigated.

Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office shared in a statement that due to the circumstances of Johnson’s death, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has agreed to conduct an investigation.

The cause of death is currently pending as the medical examiner conducts an autopsy.

Thousands of residents were forced to evacuate when BioLab, a chemical facility in Conyers, experienced a fire. The blaze caused a huge plume of smoke into the air. The smoke was even visible from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, which is nearly 30 miles away.

Just after the incident started, Rockdale County Fire Chief Marian McDaniel revealed the fire ignited on the roof, causing the plant’s sprinkler system to mix with a water-reactive chemical at the plant.

Officials stated there were employees inside the plant at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

Around 17,000 Georgia residents were told to evacuate while 90,000 were ordered to shelter in place. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office encouraged residents to remain indoors and keep windows closed. This. was to minimize exposure to any potential hazards.

Georgia House Democratic Caucus Says Georgia Environment Official Complained About ‘Shortness of Breath’ Before Collapsing

Meanwhile, AP News reports that the Georgia House Democratic Caucus revealed that the environmental official had complained of “shortness of breath” shortly before he collapsed.

State Rep. and nurse, Viola Davis, reportedly administered CPR on Johnson until medical officials arrived on the scene.

“Kenny dedicated years as the Soil and Water Conservation District representative and as an environmental justice advocate,” Davis stated. “His unwavering commitment to environmental justice and his testimony on the effects of the Biolab chemical fire on the community remain etched in our memories.”

Georgia House Democratic Caucus Leader James Beverly also released a statement to Fox 5 Atlanta. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life today as community advocate Kenny Johnson experienced a medical emergency,” Beverly said. “After testifying at a hearing on the Biolab explosion in Rockdale County held by one of our caucuses. On behalf of the Georgia House Democratic Caucus, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.”