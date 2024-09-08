George Lopez Slams Jennifer Lopez for Posting a ‘Selfie With Her A**’ Amid Ben Affleck Divorce

George Lopez isn’t holding back his thoughts about Jennifer Lopez’s “cheeky” way of handling her divorce from Ben Affleck.

During his appearance on the iHeartRadio Politickin’ podcast with Gavin Newsom, Marshawn Lynch, and Doug Hendrickson, George slammed Jennifer for posting selfies featuring her backside amid the publicized split.

“You look at Ben Affleck — you never seen one dude more miserable and being married,” George Lopez explained. “And Jennifer Lopez posting a tweet … a selfie with her a—. It’s almost like, ‘next!’”

George Lopez then stated he believed Jennifer Lopez “can’t survive” the backlash she received for sharing the selfie snap. “The minute their divorce isn’t even final, they’re already taking pictures of their ass. Like, next!” he jokingly declared.

George and Jennifer are not related.

Just after Jennifer Lopez posted the selfie, an insider told Page Six the snap was an “attempt” to “make over her image” following the divorce news.

“She is open to listening to new voices of those around her,” the source shared. “She needs advice from some new people to add a new layer and get some new suggestions [in her personal life].”

Another source also said that the selfie was to show the world that she is a “woman standing up in her own way.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Separately Appeared at Their Offices in Same Building Amid Divorce

Last week, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appeared at their officers in the same building in Los Angeles amid the divorce proceedings.

Lopez and Affleck headed to the office building separately on Wednesday, Sept. 4. The latest sighting comes two weeks after Jennifer officially filed for divorce.

A source close to Affleck previously claimed he is “doing well” and “slowly moving into his new home” in the wake of Lopez’s divorce filing. The actor officially closed on his new property while his estranged wife was celebrating her 55th birthday.

Lopez listed their separation date as April 26.

“He’s where he wants to be: close to his kids and in a neighborhood that he loves,” the source said about Affleck. “He enjoys working too, and is very focused on the positives.”



Another source said Jennifer “still feels very fortunate” about her life, despite feeling “some bitterness” about the divorce. “She’s surrounded by family, friends and her kids,” that source said. “She always manages to have a positive outlook. The divorce is difficult for her, but she always finds a way to move forward.”