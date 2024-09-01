jennifer-lopez-posts-cheeky-mirror-selfie-amid-ben-affleck-divorce-drama

Jennifer Lopez is attempting to save face by flaunting her famous buttocks amid her very public divorce from Ben Affleck.

Jenny from The Block is so unbothered by Affleck ditching her that she posted a series of candid, “carefree” snapshots on Instagram.

Lopez appeared resolute and not at all desperate to showcase her vibrant summer shortly after filing for divorce from her husband on their wedding anniversary.

“Oh, it was a summer,” she captioned the snaps.

The singer shared a series of sultry selfies in her recent upload, including one thirst trap where she posed in a white swimsuit, with a mirror behind her reflecting her toned figure.

Jennifer Lopez shows she’s totally past the Ben Affleck drama with a mirror selfie showing off her ample rump. (Image via Instagram / Jennifer Lopez)

In another image, she is seen leaning against a counter, wearing a floral dress reminiscent of the ’50s, as she enjoys licking an ice cream cone. Guys, eating ice cream is something you do only when you’re happy and over him, am I right?

Eating ice cream IS NOT something someone does when they’re depressed… ONLY WHEN THEY ARE UNBOTHERED. (Image via Instagram / Jennifer Lopez)

In another mirror selfie, Lopez proved she was past the Affleck drama with a stoic facial expression while pushing her rump out as far as possible.

Jlo radiates happiness in a mirror selfie she posted on Instagram. (Image via Instagram / Jennifer Lopez)

Jennifer Lopez Goes Out of Her Way to Prove She’s Unbothered by the Ben Affleck Drama

In another stunning beach shot, she gazed smolderingly into the camera, her voluminous hair cascading around her. A tight grin was forced along her pained face.

Nothing says “I swear I’m over it” like a smiling beach selfie! (Image via Instagram / Jennifer Lopez)

This Instagram photo dump is totally NOT what someone who is actually bothered would do, guys. One of the snaps even features a t-shirt proclaiming she is unbothered! SHE’S SO UNBOTHERED.

The mark of a truly unbothered person is to post a picture of a t-shirt insisting you are unbothered… like Jennifer Lopez did. (Image via Instagram / Jennifer Lopez)

On their second wedding anniversary, August 22, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck and seems to be moving forward with her life, as evidenced by her photos featuring quality time with loved ones, including her 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and her younger sister, Lynda, 53.

Jennifer’s divorce papers indicate she separated from Ben on April 26, suggesting she has had several months to adjust to single life again. However, as this is divorce number four for Lopez, the routine is nothing new to her. Get your flowers, queen!