George Clooney’s Ex-Girlfriend Opens Up About What It Was Like To Date The Superstar

Before settling down with his wife, George Clooney was one of Hollywood’s most famous playboys. Model and TV presenter Lisa Snowdon dated the actor in the early 2000s, and she recently revealed what it was like to go out with the heartthrob.

How Did Clooney And Snowdon Meet?

Snowdon and Clooney met in 2000 on the set of a commercial for Martini, an alcohol brand. They dated on and off for the next five years, making headlines and getting photographed wherever they went.

At the time, Clooney was coming off the successful TV show ER and starting to make a name for himself as a serious film actor. Meanwhile, Snowdon was quickly becoming one of the top models in the UK and beyond.

The pair were together for a pretty significant amount of time, and many of Clooney’s fans want to know what it was like for her to be romantically linked to the Hollywood heartthrob. So, what does Snowdon have to reveal about the actor?

Snowdon Reveals Famous Ex Was ‘A Really Nice Man’

“I’ll never tell,” she told The Sun in a recent interview. “Sometimes I think it will be written on my tombstone—‘George Clooney once dated Lisa Snowdon.’” However, the model did have a few things to say about her famous ex.

“George was charming, a really nice man, good fun and we had a great time,” Snowdon shared. “It was quite wild.” Even though the pair split, the model maintains that things were amicable. She did admit that she has lost touch with Clooney, but she’s still friends with some of his pals.

Snowdon revealed that Clooney introduced her to Matt Damon, the actor’s Ocean’s Eleven co-star, and his wife, Luciana Barroso. She stayed with them while visiting the US last year, and Damon even attended one of her birthday parties.

Snowdon Found Love With Another George

Clooney eventually found love with British lawyer Amal Clooney, and the two are parents to 4-year-old twins, Alexander and Emma. Snowdon has also moved on with a different George.

She is now engaged to George Smart; he popped the question in 2017. The couple met while Snowdon was working at MTV. “He’s the most supportive person,” Snowdon said of her fiancé. “I’m so happy I’m not with a selfish person who’s just looking out for number one.” Even though Snowdon doesn’t talk much about her famous fling, fans of Clooney are glad to hear his ex still thinks fondly of him.

