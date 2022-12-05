What Exactly Is A Kennedy Center Honor? Here’s What George Clooney And Bono Received This Weekend

Celebrities receive all kinds of special awards and trophies, but one of the most coveted is the Kennedy Center Honors. This year, stars like George Clooney, Gladys Knight, and Bono were honored, but what exactly does that mean?

What Are The Kennedy Center Honors?

The Kennedy Center Honors have been presented annually since 1978. The honors are given to noteworthy figures in the performing arts who have provided a lifetime of contributions to American culture.

Each December, the five honorees are honored at a star-studded gala in Washington, D.C. This year, the honorees are George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León, and the band members of U2.

The list of past honorees includes stars like Frank Sinatra, Bob Dylan, Clint Eastwood, Julie Andrews, Martin Scorsese, Cher, George Lucas, and dozens of other stars in the world of music, TV, movies, theater, dance, and opera.

U2 Gushes Over Their Inclusion In ‘This Great Clan Of Extraordinary Artists’

This year’s honorees were understandably excited about the upcoming ceremony, as well as honored by their inclusion on the list of legendary names who have also received the award.

Clooney said, “To be mentioned in the same breath with the rest of these incredible artists is an honor,” while the members of U2 shared, “We consider America to be a home away from home and we are very grateful to the Kennedy Center Honors for welcoming us into this great clan of extraordinary artists.”

“I’m humbled beyond words to be included amongst this prestigious group of individuals, both past and present,” Knight said in a statement. “I have been blessed with so much in my life and this certainly stands with those achievements at the top of that list.”

Where Can You Watch The Ceremony?

The ceremony took place on December 4th and will be televised on December 28 on CBS. Even though footage of the event has not yet been released, there are a few available details about the ceremony.

Stars like Patti LaBelle, Sean Penn, Matt Damon, and Sheryl Crow were some of the big names that showed up to honor their friends, whether that was through a speech full of good-natured ribbing or a musical performance.

The Kennedy Center Honors is one of the greatest awards that someone in the performing arts can receive, and this year’s group of honorees are definitely deserving of their place among past recipients.

