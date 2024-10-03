‘General Hospital’ Star Ron Hale Dies at 78

Ron Hale, who starred as Mike Corbin on General Hospital from 1995 to 2010, passed away. He was 78 years old at the time of his death.

According to his obituary, the actor died on Aug. 27 in St. George, SC. He had been retired from acting for 14 years before his death.

Along with General Hospital, Ron Hale was known for his soap opera roles in Ryan’s Hope, Port Charles, and Search for Tomorrow. He earned two Daytime Emmy nominations in 1979 and 1980 for Ryan’s Hope.

Outside the soap opera world, Hale appeared in various TV series, including All the President’s Men, Matlock, and MacGyver. Although he retired in 2010, Hale did appear in the 2017 film The Ghost and the Whale. It is his final acting role.

Ron Hale’s obituary revealed that he attended Furman University and was an actor of stage, television and movies. He was a member of the Screen Actors Guild. He also appeared in many plays with Columbia’s Trustus Theatre, which was started by his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Kay Thigpen.

Day of Our Lives alum Billy Warlock took to X (formerly Twitter) to pay tribute to Hale shortly after the news broke about his passing. “It’s with a heavy heart that we’ve lost another great one. My dear friend Ron Hale has passed away. Ron was an amazing talent and an even better friend. I will miss you.”

He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Lori Brown (Janet Brabham), Max Brabham, Erin Wilson (Laurens) and, Marc Brown (Betsy). His cause of death has not been revealed.

‘General Hospital’ Releases Statement Following Ron Hale’s Passing

Also in a post on X, General Hospital paid tribute to Ron Hale shortly after his passing was announced.

“The entire General Hospital Family is saddened to hear of Ron Hale’s passing,” the post reads. “We would like to extend our condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. He was an incredible actor and an unforgettable colleague. May he rest in peace.”

Many fans have also taken to the social media platform to pay tribute to the late General Hospital star.

“I just learned another soap vet has left us,” one fan wrote. “Back in August, Ron Hale died. While #GH fans will recall him as Mike Corbin, he was better known for playing Roger Coleridge on #RyansHope. He played Roger for the show’s entire 1975-89 run on ABC. Rest in peace, Mr. Hale.”

Another fan added, “Oh, no Ron Hale!! My goodness, when it rains it pours and it always starts pouring this time of the year. He’ll always be Roger from RH to me.”



